RCMP in Cape Breton are looking to speak to the driver of a grey Volkswagen after a 54-year-old man was killed after a hit and run on Highway 125 near Exit 8 Saturday night.

The vehicle would have damage to its front and passenger side from the impact of the crash.

"We do have witnesses that were in the area at the time of the collision and we have enough evidence to support that it is a Volkswagen-type vehicle that we're looking for," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

'Please come forward'

Police say the victim had been walking along the highway when he was hit by a passing vehicle that kept going.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are hoping to speak to the driver to get his or her side of the story.

"Sometimes things do happen.... They may hit something and not realize what they hit was a human, a person, and get home and obviously there is going to be damage to the vehicle," said Hutchinson.

"Whoever the individual is, the driver — please come forward and reach out to police to deal with this. Or if there is any other witnesses out there that may have information ... please contact us as well."

'Respectful and right thing to do'

If anyone suspects they may have hit someone with their car, police say the right course of action is to pull over, check on it and call 911 if a person was hit.

"That's the respectful thing and the right thing to do in a situation like this," Hutchinson said.

Highway 125's westbound lane was closed for hours overnight, but has since reopened.

Police want anyone with information on the hit and run to call 902-794-5800 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Anonymous tips can be sent Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.