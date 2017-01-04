A man was seriously hurt during a pedestrian-vehicle collision that closed a Dartmouth street on Wednesday night .

Albro Lake Road between Victoria Road and Chapman Street was shut down so Halifax Regional Police's patrol, forensic identification and accident reconstruction members could investigate.

Police say a 47-year-old driver was heading westbound on Albro Lake Road when he collided with a 26-year-old pedestrian at the intersection with Victoria Road. Officers responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m.

Possible life threatening injuries

The pedestrian, who police say is from the metro area, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A news release issued by Halifax Regional Police Wednesday night said paramedics believe the man's injuries could be life threatening, but that more extensive testing will need to be conducted at the hospital.

Police said a decision on whether charges will be laid will be made once the investigation is complete.

Second pedestrian hit

The incident was the second pedestrian-vehicle collision Halifax Regional Police reported Wednesday.

The first happened at the intersection of Oxford Street and Norwood Street in Halifax around 5 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was hit and was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses.