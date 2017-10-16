RCMP closed part of Highway 329 on Monday after a 57-year-old Lunenburg County man was hit while crossing the rural road in the morning.

A car stopped to let the man cross in Mill Cove around 9 a.m., police said, but a pickup truck did not and rear-ended the smaller vehicle, which then hit the pedestrian.

It's unclear if the man, who is from Mill Cove, was crossing the road at an intersection or at a marked crosswalk, RCMP said. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car that stopped was also taken to hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt, police said.

Charges have not been laid.

Highway 329 is expected to reopen by late Monday afternoon, after a collision analyst with RCMP finishes examining the scene for evidence.