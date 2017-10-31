The people behind a bright blue pantry that popped up at Rotary Park in Amherst, N.S., late last week hope it will help address poverty concerns in the area.

On Friday, the pantry was filled with canned food, cereal, potatoes, apples, dried pasta and paper towel.

"The concept is take what you need, leave what you can," said Kim Campbell, who represents the group behind the pantry.

'Poverty is a big thing'

Campbell built the pantry.

He said the group that came up with the pantry formed after Amherst held a Make It Happen Day about a year ago. The event was a challenge for people to come up with a project that would enhance, improve or beautify the community.

Although it was only installed days ago, pantry builder Kim Campbell said the pantry is already being used by those in need. (Kim Campbell)

"The main person behind the concept has seen it in other communities and thought it would be a very worthwhile thing for Amherst because poverty is a big thing," Campbell said.

'Reflection' of community spirit

Bill Schurman, the director of recreation for the Town of Amherst, was one of the organizers of Make It Happen Day.

Schurman said the Pay It Forward Pantry group, along with the other groups that pitched ideas last year, do not receive any money from the town.

"It's a reflection really of the spirit and character of the community at large," Schurman said of the pantry and other Make It Happen Day pitches.

"Poverty is not just a Cumberland or Amherst issue. It's a broad-based issue. And this particular concept by the citizens who did this just indicates their awareness."

Spreading the word

Schurman said the town will help with snow removal around the pantry once winter hits.

"It's located in an area where we would normally have access to washrooms for our municipal park, so we'd be going by anyway," he said. "The location of it is perfect for us to be able to provide a regular service."

Campbell said the group spread the word about the pantry through a Facebook page.

The pantry is expected to operate year-round.

Although it's only been around for a few days, Campbell said people are using it and contributing to it.

"The community has really embraced this new pantry wholeheartedly and it's just one small example of the community coming together to make positive things happen," he said.