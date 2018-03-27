A LifeFlight helicopter based in Sydney would save lives, says cardiologist

Lives could be saved by basing an air ambulance helicopter in Sydney, N.S., to cut down the transport time needed to move critically ill patients to hospital in Halifax, according to a Cape Breton cardiologist.

Dr. Paul MacDonald, who works at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, said when there was only one Lifeflight helicopter operating it made sense to station it at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. But given the old helicopter was replaced with two new ones in December, it's time to rethink that.

Right now, MacDonald said, if a heart attack patient comes into his hospital at noon and an hour later the treatment isn't working, he has to call Halifax and have a helicopter dispatched to Sydney.

"Halifax would then contact the LifeFlight team, and the patient arrives in Halifax at about 6 o'clock," he said. "It's a five-hour process, where it's only a 45- to 50-minute flight."

With two Lifeflight helicopters, MacDonald said one should be stationed in Sydney and the other in Yarmouth in order to "cut all their transfer times in half" and bring patients more quickly to the QEII Health Sciences Centre or IWK children's hospital.

Differing mortality rates

MacDonald said about 100 heart attack patients a year in Cape Breton need urgent treatment and would benefit from faster transfer times.

He noted people who have heart attacks in Halifax have a better chance of surviving than those living in Cape Breton.

"Our outcomes, being quite far from Halifax, are very different," said MacDonald. "If you have a heart attack in Halifax, I've heard their reported mortality is nine per cent, and our mortality rates are 12 to 15 percent."

However, the director of Emergency Health Services for the Department of Health said while there are two helicopters, only one is in service at a time. That allows the other helicopter to be maintained and on standby, so there's no downtime.

"It's very important to have that centralized, and Halifax is perfectly centralized within the province," said Larry Crewson.

Crewson said there is also one fixed-wing LifeFlight aircraft that responds to medical emergencies, and which is also based at the Halifax airport.

He noted specialized medical crews for the air ambulance, particularly for patients destined for the IWK, work at the hospital and are often picked up en route.

"So the helicopter, for example, will fly to the rooftop of the IWK and pick up the specialty team for that patient's needs, and then fly out to wherever they need to go in the province," said Crewson.

He said those skill sets aren't available elsewhere in the province.

Patient's best interest

Crewson said a lot of "logistics" are taken into consideration when a LifeFlight is dispatched, including whether a helicopter or fixed wing will be used, making it practical to have both available at a central location.

"It varies a lot with weather, daytime, nighttime, and where you're going," Crewson said. "Some hospitals don't have a helipad, but there's a hospital nearby.

"So there's quite a logistics piece to this to say, 'OK, what's in the best interest of the patient here.'"