Patients ready for release kept at N.S. psychiatric hospital for years, hearing told

Some patients held at the East Coast Forensic Hospital are kept there years longer than needed because of a lack of outpatient services, a data analyst with the Nova Scotia Health Authority told a human rights inquiry Tuesday.

Although patients may have been approved to be released under certain conditions, Patryk Simon told the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry that they're kept in the institution because of long wait time for services people need after discharge.

It's one of the latest pieces of evidence before the board as it decides whether the province violated the rights of two people it kept in a different psychiatric ward for more than a decade.

Waiting more than 6 years

An April 2018 survey of patients ready for an "alternative level of care" found that 19 of the 57 beds at the psychiatric facility were filled by people who could have been discharged — provided that they could get support services in the community.

One of the people in the report about the East Coast Forensic Hospital had been waiting more than six years for release, according to the survey.

Five others had waiting for between two and five years, while another five had been ready for release for at least one year.

Eight others had been on the release list for less than a year.

Under cross-examination by a lawyer from the province, Simon admitted the numbers did not show any individual who, hypothetically, could have been assessed and released within a month.

He suggested, however, that seemed an unlikely scenario — and noted that the average wait time for a referral for assessment was about a year. That assessment is mandatory before a patient can be released to a different level of care outside the hospital.

Jo-Anne Pushie (left) used to be Beth MacLean's social worker while working at Emerald Hall, where MacLean has lived for the last 15 years. (CBC)

'Institutional abandonment'

Simon's testimony comes on Day 15 of a groundbreaking human rights inquiry that is weighing whether the Department of Community Services violated the Human Rights Act by keeping Joseph Delaney and Beth MacLean at the Emerald Hall psychiatric ward of the Nova Scotia Hospital for more than a decade.

In March, the department promised to find small-options homes for the two complainants.

Around that time, there were 504 people awaiting some form of support from the Department of Community Services, and 1,024 people awaiting a transfer to a different housing option or location.

In the last provincial budget, the Liberal government announced that there is an additional $2.1 million to help create small-options homes and group homes.

The Department of Community Services has said there's $16.2 million in additional funding to support the transitions, with about $10 million to cope with a fresh influx of people into the province's disability programs.