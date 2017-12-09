An 89-year-old man has died after an ambulance that was taking him to hospital crashed on the way.

RCMP said the ambulance was travelling to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital on Highway 101 near exit 23 in Waldeck, N.S., at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday when it left the road and went into the ditch.

Another ambulance was called to the scene to take the patient and two paramedics to the hospital.

RCMP said although the patient, who is from Kentville, did not initially appear to be injured, the man's condition deteriorated and he later died as a result of the crash.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Natasha Dantiste said she wasn't able to confirm when the man died.

She also couldn't explain how police knew that his death resulted from the crash and not a pre-existing condition.

"As far as being able to give the particulars on that, because it is still under investigation, unfortunately I can't provide that at this time. But that information did come to police," she said.

Dantiste said she didn't know if an autopsy was performed.

The ambulance involved in the crash will be inspected as part of an RCMP investigation into the incident.