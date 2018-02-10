Environment Canada has issued rainfall and/or freezing rain warnings for all of Nova Scotia.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 mm are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the highest totals expected for Southwestern Nova Scotia.

The southern half of the province is under rainfall warnings.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, Environment Canada stated in its alert.

There are also freezing rain warnings in place for the top half of Nova Scotia. Freezing rain is expected Sunday morning and evening. Temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday night, changing freezing rain into rain.

Highways, roads, walkways, sidewalks and parking lots could become icy and slippery.