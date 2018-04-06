Parts of Nova Scotia could get up to 15 cm of snow on Sunday: Environment Canada

A somewhat unpredictable weather system could dump up up to 15 centimetres of snow on parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday, but the April sun will play a large role in determining the system's final impact.

Darin Borgel, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the system's been on Environment Canada's radar for a few days. Thursday, it appeared it was going to veer off Nova Scotia's shore, but now it's tracking closer to the province.

Under the current forecast scenario, the hardest-hit areas would be the Annapolis Valley and central and northern Nova Scotia, which could see five to 15 centimetres of snow.

If the weather system moves east, Halifax, Cape Breton and the Eastern Shore would be most affected, said Borgel.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province.

Why the sun will have a big impact on the weather system

Besides its track, another big variable for the weather system is the sun.

"It's always a challenge for snowfall at this time of year," said Borgel. "It is April and the sun's getting more power behind it during the day and temperatures are always going to be around or above 0 [C]."

Warmer weather wouldn't likely eliminate the snowfall, but would certainly reduce it and could result in some rain being mixed in with the snow, he said.

"It will be very, very sticky and that can cause its own issues with accumulating on trees and power lines and things like that," said Borgel.