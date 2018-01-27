It's gloves on for boxers in Glace Bay, N.S., who are using the sport to deal with the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

From jumping jacks to sparring, boxing training gets people moving.

Mora MacCormick has lived with the neurodegenerative disease for almost three years. She's one of nearly a dozen people who were practising their jabs Friday at the Ring 73 boxing club.

MacCormick says she can already feel a difference since the classes began.

"I found out I'm much more limber and my mobility has definitely increased. Boxing is it, I would say, definitely. I'm so glad they came up with this."

Mora MacCormick works out at Ring 73 regularly to help keep her limber and maintain her mobility as she copes with Parkinson's disease. (CBC)

Shaking, rigidity, slowness of movement and difficulty with walking are the most common early symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Thinking and behavioural problems as well as dementia often occur as the disease progresses.

Kyle Cameron, who coaches the class, has boxed his whole life. He underwent specialized training in Indiana to teach the sport to people with Parkinson's.

"They really look forward to coming to classes. I started it once a week, now they want it three times a week," he said. "My hope is to help them lead a better quality of life. That's what this is about."

Staying active helps symptoms

From general exercises to squats with weights to sparring with the gloves, the athletes give it their all.

Jim Kelly was diagnosed with Parkinson's several years ago.

He said initially he was doubtful about how effective boxing would be to help with the disease.

"Now that I've had a couple of sessions here with Kyle and other people who are afflicted with Parkinson's, I'm convinced that this is what the researchers were talking about it counteracting Parkinson's, the importance of staying active," he said.

Cameron says there are still spots open for people who want to join the group.