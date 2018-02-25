Halifax is enforcing the overnight parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday due to a weather system that will bring a mixture of snow and ice pellets to the province by Sunday evening.

Environment Canada is calling for snow beginning this evening and then changing to ice pellets. Rain showers are expected to begin before morning. There is also a risk of freezing rain overnight. About two to four centimetres of snow and ice pellets are forecasted. Temperatures will reach a low of -4 degrees, rising to 1 degree by morning.

Showers and fog are expected to dissipate on mainland Nova Scotia by Monday afternoon and temperatures will reach 5 degrees.

In Cape Breton, snow will begin before morning on Monday with about five centimetres expected before turning to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between -2 and 3 degrees.