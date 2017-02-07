The Halifax region is reminding people not to leave their vehicles on the street when the overnight winter parking ban is enforced, after 710 tickets were handed out following two snowfalls in the last week.

710 tickets issued to vehicles parked on street during last 2 #hfxparkingban's. Tell your neighbour, park off-street tonight! #HfxSnow pic.twitter.com/5kKaiNCPyA — @hfxgov

The tickets were given out Feb. 2 and Feb. 6.

The $50 fine is greater than for some other parking tickets. But it's about more than that.

"You're affecting your entire street and all of your neighbours if you're choosing to leave your vehicle on street," said municipal spokeswoman Tiffany Chase.

If plows can't clean to the curb it means the snow takes away lane space for driving and parking. Plows sometimes have to leave and come back if a few cars are all parked on a narrow road.

"Please be a good neighbour, that's what we're asking," Chase said.

Working backwards

It could also create a huge mess for the municipality in the long run.

There wasn't heavy snow the last two times the ban was enforced, Chase said, which was lucky.

But bad weather is expected a few times in the coming week.

"We don't want to be in a position of having to work backwards, or having to try to clear ice or snow pack from the edges of streets," Chase said.