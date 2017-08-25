The Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax is appealing for donations so that it has enough school supplies on hand for the roughly 1,000 people that are counting on the organization for back-to-school gear.

Parker Street's backpack program provides bags and supplies for students of all ages from primary to university. During a recent inventory check, it found it didn't have enough of either to meet the demand.

So far, about 900 people have registered for the program, but there's only enough supplies and backpacks for 300. And more are coming in to the charity for help every day.

"Last year we handed out over 1,000 and this year we're expecting that same amount of people are going to come in," said Cynthia Louis, the charity's backpack program co-ordinator.

Other charitable organizations handing out school supplies to those in need are also running into the same problem, she said.

"All of the clients they're turning away are coming here to us," said Louis. "So we're finding that we're dealing with more each and every day."

She said some of the things the charity needs most right now are backpacks, geometry sets, French and English dictionaries, spiral notebooks, Duo-Tangs and loose-leaf.

Easing financial pressure on families

The charity has been helping reduce the immense financial pressure felt by families at this time of year for more than a decade.

Louis said it costs between $50 and $200 for each backpack filled with supplies, depending on the grade level. Those on social assistance or without any income are having a tough time managing the extra expense, she said.

"We find that right now, a lot of our clients are coming in, they're finding it hard to juggle. They have to take from one bill to put money in to get school supplies," said Louis.

Struggling to keep up with demand

She also said it's getting more difficult each year to meet the growing demand.

"They need help urgently right now with school supplies. For you to tell someone like that, 'No,' it's kind of heartbreaking. A lot of people are already fragile mentally and to hear another 'No,' this is something that I wouldn't want to do," said Louis.

Besides donating school supplies, people can make financial donations by calling 902-425-2125.