Halifax police have given the all-clear after investigating a bomb threat at a primary to Grade 9 school.

Park West School on Langbrae Drive was evacuated Wednesday after a staff member reported the threat to police at 12:19 p.m.

The threat was made through an anonymous phone call.

Police say students were relocated to the Canada Games Centre on Lacewood Drive, about five minutes away, and later sent home. Classes are expected to resume Thursday.

The entrance to the school was blocked off as officers searched the area with a K-9 unit.

They gave the all-clear about two hours after they arrived on the scene.

About 770 students attend the school.