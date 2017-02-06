The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it continues to recruit physicians for Richmond County, including those who have an interest in palliative care, after one local doctor dropped that part of his practice last year.

In an open letter last July, Dr. Bob Martel said his vision of palliative care was at great odds with that of the health authority.

"The health authority appears determined to have a one-size-fits-all solution, ignoring that jurisdictions have different resources and unique challenges," Martel wrote in his letter, which was published in the Halifax Chronicle Herald.

As a result, Martel said it was no longer possible to continue providing the level of care he believes is required for palliative care patients.

Doctor shortage

A senior official with the health authority said there's a shortage of doctors in Richmond and surrounding areas.

"I want to reassure people that we are recruiting," said Dr. Jeremy Hillyard, medical executive director for the authority's eastern zone.

"We're recruiting for family physicians who are interested in palliative care as part of their regular office and hospital work. What we're not recruiting for is somebody to do full-time palliative care and be on call 24/7. We'd be worried about them burning out."

Dr. Bob Martel stopped offering palliative care service last summer. (Submitted)

Last month, a local resident followed up on Martel's complaints with a letter of his own in the Cape Breton Post, in which he spoke of the importance of palliative care specialists.

"Please consider the needs for so many people and their families when life is drawing near an end for their love ones. A doctor like Dr. Martel is a must," Clarence Landry wrote in his letter published Jan. 11.

When contacted by CBC's Information Morning, Landry explained how Martel had been there for his mother during her final weeks at his Seaview, N.S., home. Landry wondered how other people in Richmond County with dying relatives were going to manage without Martel's care.

Travelling team

Hillyard said it's not a simple case of finding someone to take over one specific role.

While Martel offered "outstanding" service any time night or day, said Hillyard, he was doing it as part of his practice — not as part of a provincial palliative care program.

Hillyard pointed out there is a group of health-care professionals who have also been doing the job for some time now.

"For the last four years, a palliative care team led by Dr. Phillip Cooper has been travelling to provide services to the whole of southwest Cape Breton, from Judique to L'Ardoise," he said.

Madonna MacDonald, the director of integrated health for the eastern zone, told Information Morning that a solution to more palliative care is in the works.

She said the idea of an around-the-clock telephone service could provide some assistance.