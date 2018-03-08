The first of two winter storms expected this week is bringing a mix of rain, wind and snow to Nova Scotia today, a mess of weather that's creating slippery roads and which could last into the weekend.

Those slippery conditions have led to a number of crashes throughout the Halifax region, including at least four accidents involving school buses.

Two buses went off Hammonds Plains Road near Sir John A. Macdonald High School. No one was injured.

Two more also went off the road nearby. One was on Buckingham Drive in the Stillwater Lake subdivision and another was on St. George Boulevard. There's no word yet on whether anyone was hurt in those accidents.

High winds and snow have knocked out power to thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers.

As of 10:26 a.m., more than 19,000 customers were without power. Many are in the Halifax and Dartmouth area, and there are several other outages dotting the province's the South Shore.

Two school buses slid off the road near Sir John A. Macdonald High School in Tantallon. (Submitted by Heather Spidell)

High winds have caused several trees and branches to fall onto power lines, according to Tiffany Chase, a spokesperson with Nova Scotia Power. She said there was also a larger power outage in the Rockingham neighbourhood of Halifax after a vehicle accident "took out a pole."

"We'll have to make on-site assessments at each location to ensure it's safe for crews to undertake repairs because we do have very gusty winds in some areas," said Chase.

Electricity is not expected to be restored in some rural areas until 4:15 p.m. today, according to Nova Scotia Power's website.

A nor'easter skimming the province today is expected to quickly track north to Cape Breton by this afternoon. Blowing snow could make it difficult for drivers to see.

Much of Nova Scotia can expect five to 15 centimetres, with the most snow falling in Cape Breton and along the Atlantic coastline to Liverpool, according to CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. However, that snow is expected to turn to rain for most of mainland Nova Scotia this morning and this afternoon.

Some classes cancelled

Some schools have cancelled classes. All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board are closed and the Strait Regional School Board is dismissing students at 11 a.m.

The weather has forced Halifax's Stanfield International Airport to cancel many flights in and out of the airport.

Genevieve Dube was on her way to Ottawa this morning but her flight was cancelled. She now has to stay in Halifax for another night before she can fly out. The Gatineau, Que., native said the cancellation is a big hassle.

"I have something tomorrow I have to drive to Montreal and it's a huge change in my plans. I have to cancel some appointments and stuff like that," she said.

Corvin Vincent was on his way from Fort McMurray, Alta., back to his home in Newfoundland and Labrador when his trip came to an abrupt stop in Halifax. High winds today cancelled his flight to Deer Lake, N.L., (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Corvin Vincent is also stuck waiting for a new flight, he was among a crew of workers heading home to Newfoundland and Labrador from Fort McMurray Alta.

"We can't get our final leg home and we might be stuck here for a couple of days. It's frustrating and it's hard to take when you've been away for two weeks," he said.

Winds will increase to between 30 and 50 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h today before diminishing into the evening.

There are wind warnings in place for Queens County and Shelburne County.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in Cape Breton, and along the Atlantic coastline to Liverpool on Thursday. (Chris O'Neill-Yates/CBC)

There's a Les Suêtes wind warning in place for Inverness County, with gusts up to 100 km/h forecast to develop this evening and then diminish early Friday morning.

New Brunswick will get the brunt of the storm, with 15-25 centimetres expected in much of the province and up to 15 centimetres expected in P.E.I.

2nd storm starts Friday

The second storm of the week will develop off the Atlantic coast on Friday morning. As it moves back over land, it will bring with it the possibility of significant snowfall.

(Kalin Mitchell/CBC)

But it's still too early to say how much snow will fall or where, said Mitchell.

"Currently, the area that looks under the biggest risk to see significant accumulations of 15-plus centimetres from this second weather system is Cape Breton and eastern areas of the mainland," said Mitchell.

Depending how far the storm moves into the Maritimes, it's possible other areas of Nova Scotia could also see accumulating snow on Friday night and Saturday.