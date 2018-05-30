Goin' down the road: Huge, toothy fish leaving C.B. after outgrowing tank

It's a Nova Scotia fish tale.

Fang is a big fish in a little pond — or, rather, tank.

The pacu fish has been living in a tank at Atlantic Coastal Action Program (ACAP) Cape Breton, an environmental non-profit organization based in Sydney, N.S.

But he has grown too big for his tank and needs a new home.

ACAP executive director Jodi McDavid said there's a myth that fish will only grow as large as their tank.

"These fish are sold in pet stores and a lot of the time people are buying more for what fish will get along or the temperature of the tank. They're not really thinking about how big the fish will grow," said McDavid.

Jodi McDavid is the executive director of Atlantic Coastal Action Program Cape Breton. (Hal Higgins/CBC News)

A pacu fish can grow up to a metre long. Fang is already about half a metre long.

According to McDavid, the tank Fang is living in now is the largest one available commercially in Cape Breton. She said in order to keep Fang, ACAP would have to get a custom-made tank, and that is not something the non-profit organization can do right now.

A tropical fish from the Amazon region, pacus are related to piranhas, although the teeth of pacus more closely resemble human teeth than the razor-sharp teeth of piranhas. McDavid said Fang is not dangerous and eats a fruit-based diet of up to three kiwis a day.

Fang is a big fish with a big personality.

"He acts differently when there are different people there. There are people who feed him, people who don't and people who interact with him. You can see him going to different parts of the tank or he'll turn if someone walks in. He's got a bit of a personality," said McDavid.

The tank Fang is living in now is the largest tank commercially available, according to McDavid. (CBC)

She predicts Fang could live for another 30 years and wants him to be comfortable.

"In his natural habitat, he would be inclined to migrate if he outgrows his habitat.… So it's instinctual for him to want to move since he's outgrown his tank."

McDavid said she contacted several aquariums in Canada, but many don't take donated fish. She found a pet store in Halifax that has a customer with a tank four times the size of Fang's current home.

So, Fang is moving to the big city — by land, not sea — on Friday.

"He is at a good stage to move. If he gets much bigger, we wouldn't be able to move him," she said.

Fang will be sedated and packed in a large plastic container with an aerator so he gets enough air.

"We've been looking for a new home for him for a while. It's his time," said McDavid.