Oxford Street partially closed after natural gas leak

Heritage Gas said the leak was reported at 12:30 p.m. on Oxford Street between Jubilee and Coburg roads. The company is working with Halifax Fire to resolve the situation.

Halifax Regional Police have blocked off a section of Oxford Street in Halifax so officials can resolve a gas leak reported Thursday afternoon. (Amy Smith/CBC)

A natural gas leak has shut down part of Oxford Street in Halifax between Jubilee and Coburg roads and could have an impact on rush hour traffic Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police expect the section of road to be closed for several hours and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Heritage Gas said the leak was reported at 12:30 p.m. Crews from the gas company and Halifax Fire are at the scene trying to resolve the situation.

"Our first priority is to ensure the safety of the public and to work with emergency responders to control the site," Heritage Gas said in a statement.

