Oxford Street partially closed after natural gas leak

A natural gas leak has shut down part of Oxford Street in Halifax between Jubilee and Coburg roads and could have an impact on rush hour traffic Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police expect the section of road to be closed for several hours and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Heritage Gas said the leak was reported at 12:30 p.m. Crews from the gas company and Halifax Fire are at the scene trying to resolve the situation.

"Our first priority is to ensure the safety of the public and to work with emergency responders to control the site," Heritage Gas said in a statement.