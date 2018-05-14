Skip to Main Content
Owen Meany's Batting Stance explains the story behind its latest song

Daniel Walker shared the story behind his latest song with CBC Nova Scotia. And then we invited him back to our studio to record it.

ECMAs Rising Star Recording of the Year finalist Daniel Walker's music comes from life and literature

Laura Fraser · CBC News ·
Daniel Walker, known as Owen Meany's Batting Stance on stage, tells stories through song. He walked CBC Nova Scotia through the making of his latest piece, Playing House. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

It's mid-morning and the living room's aglow as Daniel Walker balances a notebook on his knee and a guitar against his chair.

The force behind Owen Meany's Batting Stance wants to work the feedback he got at the East Coast Music Awards into his latest draft of Playing House.

It's a new song. And a personal one.

Still, the finalist for the ECMAs Rising Star Recording of the Year invited CBC Nova Scotia into his home to get inside his creative process — and then we invited him back to the studio to record it.

Daniel Walker, of Owen Meany's Batting Stance, took CBC Nova Scotia into intimate process of writing a song. 10:26

