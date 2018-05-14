It's mid-morning and the living room's aglow as Daniel Walker balances a notebook on his knee and a guitar against his chair.

The force behind Owen Meany's Batting Stance wants to work the feedback he got at the East Coast Music Awards into his latest draft of Playing House.

It's a new song. And a personal one.

Still, the finalist for the ECMAs Rising Star Recording of the Year invited CBC Nova Scotia into his home to get inside his creative process — and then we invited him back to the studio to record it.