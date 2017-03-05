Halifax's Out of the Cold emergency shelter says it's running low on bus tickets that its guests need for appointments or trips to other shelters.

On Friday evening, the shelter was down to just 13 tickets, said Lesley Mulcahy, a member of the shelter's organizing committee. On a typical night, with 25 to 50 people coming through the doors, staff might need to hand out 10 tickets, she said.

"People have various reasons why they ... may need access to bus tickets — health appointments, legal appointments, housing appointments, to get back to another shelter for the night," she said.

The shelter has posted a request for more tickets on Facebook, or people can make a donation to the shelter's transportation fund.

Mulcahy said supplies ebb and flow throughout the shelter's season, December through April.

On Sunday evening, the shelter was running low on juice boxes, granola and deodorant, but bus tickets were the top priority, she said.