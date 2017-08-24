A controversial quarry expansion proposal in Colchester County, N.S., has been approved by the province's environment minister.

Irving-owned Osco Aggregates Ltd. filed an application to the province in May to expand its aggregate quarry in Glenholme from four hectares to about 30 hectares.

The proposal met with opposition from local residents, who were concerned about noise, traffic, property values and the water table.

The province suspended the company's application in July because it discovered Osco was not complying with environmental regulations. At that time, the province directed the company to assess its sewage disposal system, develop plans to upgrade the wash water system, and monitor and record water usage.

In a letter issued to the company at the time, Environment Minister Iain Rankin said he would issue a decision once he was satisfied the company was in compliance with the Environment Act.

Approved with conditions

In a letter issued to the company on Thursday, Rankin said, "I am satisfied that any adverse effects or significant environmental effects of the undertaking can be adequately mitigated through compliance with the attached terms and conditions."

Those conditions include a long list of environmental and other stipulations.

The company cannot undertake pit-related activities within 30 metres of a watercourse or wetland unless approved by the department, and must not excavate within half a metre of the maximum water table.

Monitoring plans

Osco must submit a host of monitoring plans, including one for surface water, groundwater, stormwater, sediment control, air quality, dust and noise.

The company must report any turtle sightings, clear vegetation outside breeding season, and provide the province with precise locations of vulnerable and imperilled species.

It also must develop a reclamation plan and a complaint resolution plan, as well as a process for seeking input from and communicating with the Mi'kmaq community.

The quarry produces stone, sand and gravel, and the expansion would extend the life of the facility for up to 20 years, the company says.