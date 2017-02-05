Oranges have been a common ingredient in beer for centuries, especially in Belgian beers. But beer made with Nova Scotia-grown oranges? Now that's a unique product.

Lazy Bear Brewing in Smiths Cove joined forces with Bunchberry Nurseries in Upper Clements and brewed a batch of orange-infused Kolsch beer that was quaffed by at least 40 people at a tasting event on Friday night. It's likely the first beer made with oranges grown in Nova Scotia.

Erin Norman, owner and brewer at Lazy Bear Brewing, said the event was a success, with people drinking 19 of the 20 litres they made.

"We'd never tried anything with oranges before," she said. "This is the first time. It was my husband Andy's idea to see if we could get the oranges used in a small batch of beer. As you can imagine, there aren't that many oranges in Nova Scotia that grow on trees."

Small, but aromatic

But there are bitter oranges growing at Bunchberry Nurseries.

Two dozen oranges were added to 20 litres of beer. (Jill Covill)

"They're very small," Norman said. "They're not what you would picture peeling and eating an orange. They're only maybe about the size of a ping-pong ball, and the rind is quite thick on it and when you chop them open they're just full of seeds. There's very little pulp and they're not juicy at all."

But they smell good, like the first spritz of citrus when you begin to cut a sweet orange.

Jill Covill, owner of Bunchberry Nurseries, said she grows the bitter orange as a novelty plant for "bragging rights."

'Not user-friendly'

Covill said she keeps the seeds in case any other "plant geeks" want to try to grow it on their properties, but otherwise the tree normally has little use.

Covill said the tree has a beautiful, fragrant white flower, and thorns that are seven to 10 centimetres.

The tree has a white, fragrant flower and long thorns. (Jill Covill)

"To pick the orange, it isn't very user-friendly," she said.

She said she's not a big beer drinker, but that the brew was "quite tasty.

"I thought it was a fairly light beer, very refreshing with a little hint of orange in it."

Summer drink

Norman said they chose a Kolsch beer because it's clean, crisp and not malty.

"What we were going for was kind of having a little bit of nose that had a bit of orange on it and then hopefully as you drank it, you'd get just a slight touch of orange," Norman said. "And I think the flavour we got was more kind of orange peel — kind of a zest of orange. I think it complemented the beer quite nicely."

Norman said people at the tasting thought it would make a great summer drink, and they hope to try it again next year.

The nursery and the brewery are also hoping to join forces on another project — a beer made from a heather shrub grown at the nursery.