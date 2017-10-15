Nova Scotia's opposition leaders are calling for the province's laws on lobbyists to be changed to give the public more information about which politicians are meeting with them.

"I think the government needs to make whatever changes can be made to uplift and enhance public confidence in the administration of our public affairs," said NDP Leader Gary Burrill.

The provincial Registry of Lobbyists lists hundreds of people, companies or organizations as actively involved in lobbying the province.

The registry lists who they work for, what issue they are interested in, which departments they plan to lobby and if they plan to approach an MLA or their staff.

However, unlike in federal law, provincial politicians and bureaucrats are not required to disclose who they met with, when the meeting happened, or what it was about.

'We have to modernize the rules'

The registry is 15 years old and is infrequently updated.

Burrill said he thinks it's time to change the laws surrounding lobbying the government to bring the province more in line with federal standards.

"I don't think it's working at all," he said.

PC Leader Jamie Baillie says Nova Scotia needs to modernize its rules on lobbyists. (CBC)

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie agreed.

"We have to modernize the rules. Nova Scotia is still in the dark ages and I think it's time we shed light on lobbyists' activities here," he said.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the lobbyist registry is not a "front-burner" issue for him.

"They register. They list the companies they are working for. I don't know what more people would want," McNeil said.

"That seems like a pretty good thing that's working on behalf of the people."