Still mourning the death of her younger brother by accidental opioid overdose six years ago, Amy Graves is calling on Nova Scotia's Department of Education to do more to teach kids about the dangers of prescription drugs.

As president of a non-profit group called Get Prescription Drugs off the Street, Graves sent a letter to Education Minister Zach Churchill on Sept. 5, asking that his department update its curriculum to include information about illicit opioids like fentanyl, as well as its antidote naloxone.

"The types of drugs that students will encounter has changed," said Graves, whose brother, Joshua Graves, died at 21 a house party after mixing alcohol and Dilaudid.

She said kids need to be empowered with information so that risks are reduced.

Education Minister Zach Churchill declined an interview request. However, education spokesperson Heather Fairbairn said in an email the department is currently "renewing" the Healthy Living curriculum for grades 4-6 and 7-8.

She said the section on substance abuse would be considered as part of that work.

Fairbairn did not say how long the renewal process would take, or whether opioids would be included. At this point, the curriculum guide doesn't explicitly mention opioids.

Fentanyl and carfentanil

Graves said the update is necessary, and it needs to happen quickly. She said the opioid crisis would not have escalated the way it has "if government did not have such a delayed response."

Fentanyl and carfentanil, which are highly potent and deadly opioids, should be specified on the list of drugs to be discussed in schools, Graves said, and students should be told where to get help for opioid addictions.

She said teachers should also explain the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, so students know they won't get into legal trouble if they call 911 for help when somebody overdoses.

They also need to be taught safe practices, Graves said, such as not using alone and where to access the overdose drug naloxone.

(The Canadian Press)

Graves said nobody from the Nova Scotia government has responded to her letter requesting a curriculum upgrade.

Graves, who now lives in Edmonton, sent a similar letter to Alberta Education Minister David Eggen and did receive a response. The minister's press secretary, Laura Ehrkamp, responded with a sympathetic email and indicated she would try to connect Graves with other government officials for a discussion.

"We're going to be collaborating with them," Graves said. "They've acknowledged that there are weaknesses, and plan on addressing those."

She said she wishes Nova Scotia would do the same.

The most recent student drug use survey, commissioned by the province and published in May 2013, suggested that 11.7 per cent of the 3,000 students who were surveyed used pain pills that were not prescribed for them.

The numbers increased with each grade level. In Grade 7, four per cent of students reported using them, compared to 16.4 per cent in Grade 12.​