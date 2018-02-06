The outdoor rink at Open Hearth Park in Sydney, N.S., should be operating again by Wednesday after warm, wet weather this week.

The operation of the rink has been sporadic due to double-digit temperatures, significant rainfall and a mechanical issue with the refrigeration system.

The thermostat was not working properly, says Joe Costello, recreation program co-ordinator for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

"Essentially, what was happening is that the chiller would reach temperature and then it shut off," Costello explained.

It would not restart automatically, meaning someone would have to restart it manually.

A specialist was brought in to fix the problem and Costello says the chiller is now "working perfectly."

Rink popular

"Now, if we can just get the weather and the rain to co-operate, then we'll be in good spirits for the rest of the month."

The rink was officially opened on Jan. 20, and close to 100 people used the ice the first weekend.

Since then, Costello says there have been 20 to 30 people on the ice at any given time.

He says about a week's worth of skating was lost because of the weather and the mechanical problems.

"The rink has been actually open more often than not," he said, crediting the staff at Sydney's main arena, Centre 200, for keeping the rink in good condition.

"They have been incredibly dedicated to the project and are going above and beyond."

The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Children are required to wear helmets and adults are advised to do the same.

Hockey sticks and pucks are not permitted.