The fire chief in Amherst, N.S., says there is a serious problem in his hometown when it comes to open fires.

The town's firefighters have so far responded to 11 open fires that have burned out of control this year.

"I've noticed more this year," said Amherst fire Chief Greg Jones. "Bonfires are nice in the summertime when you are in the right conditions, but we are finding some bonfires are occurring very close to buildings, which cause big issues for us."

In 2002, Amherst passed the fires and burning of materials bylaw, banning all open fires with the exception of barbecues.

People are rolling the dice when they light an outdoor fire, Jones said.

"If the fire were to get away or the wind would come up, that raises the chances of it getting up into a structure and causing a structure fire."

The maximum fine for breaking the town's open-fire bylaw is $10,000. (Submitted by Town of Amherst)

Special burning permits, issued by Jones, are required for any fire within the town limits.

In order to get one, the applicant has to outline how many people will actually supervise the burning, what materials are being burned, when the burn will take place and its location.

Jones recalled one recent call to a fire that was lit at a construction site.

"There was no one around and we put it out quickly and luckily there was no damage," said Jones. "But it was burning right next to some Styrofoam forms. It could have turned out a lot worse."

