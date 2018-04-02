One-tonne bull on the loose in Aylesford East, N.S.

A one-tonne bull has escaped its pasture and is on the loose in Aylesford East, N.S.

Kingston RCMP received a call at 8:30 p.m. Sunday that a black and white bull had managed to break free.

The animal was last seen heading into the woods near Long Point Road toward Berwick, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the bull is still on the lam and there haven't been any reported sightings yet.

​"I can't stress enough the danger that it could present to a vehicle banging into it if it got on the roadway, or if a person encountered it one on one," he said.

RCMP are asking people to be aware of the incident and to call 911 if the bull is spotted.

Joyce couldn't say how the bull escaped from the farm.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Kingston RCMP Detachment at 902-765-3317 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).