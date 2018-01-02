One person has died following a head-on collision along Highway 102 on Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from Halifax District RCMP said the accident happened just after 3 p.m. between exits 6 and 7.

Police and emergency crews are still on scene.

Phil McNulty with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said there were five people involved in the accident.

"People have been transported by ground and one by LifeFlight. We're still on the scene but all the injured have been removed," he said.

All southbound traffic on Highway 102 will be rerouted onto Highway 2 at exit 7.

Highway 102 southbound is expected to be closed for most of Tuesday evening while the investigation continues.