One person killed in early morning fire in Dartmouth

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Primrose Street at 3:35 a.m. Saturday morning, and then to another fire at the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street two hours later.

Officials say one person has died, another sent to hospital from the Primrose Street fire

Crews were battling the fire at an apartment building on Primrose Street in Dartmouth early Saturday morning. (Emma Davie/CBC)

One person has died as a result of one of the two fires in the north end of Dartmouth, N.S. early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a four-storey apartment complex on Primrose Street at 3:35 a.m.

Deputy chief of operations for Halifax Fire and Emergency, Brian Gray, said one person was killed and another was sent to hospital.

Brian Gray, deputy chief of operations for Halifax Fire and Emergency, said crews are expected to be on Primrose Street for several more hours. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Gray couldn't comment on the severity of the person's injuries.

As of about 7:30 a.m. this morning, 10 crews were on scene fighting the fire and the building had been evacuated.

"It appears the fire started in a third floor apartment, spread up onto the fourth floor and out onto the roof of the structure, and has spread across some other units. We're still trying to get some fire control on it at this time," Gray said.

Gray expects crews will be on scene for several more hours for fire control and investigation.

He couldn't say whether the fire was suspicious.

About 750 metres away, at the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street, firefighters were called to another blaze around 5:15 a.m.

Gray said there were six units at the mixed residential and commercial building, and 24 firefighters on scene. He said no one was injured.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street around 5:15 a.m. (Emma Davie/CBC)

