Ombudsman seeks information after man with intellectual disability confined in home

The Nova Scotia Office of the Ombudsman is taking the "unusual step" of going to court to seek information from the provincial Department of Health and Wellness.

The information the ombudsman is seeking relates to an investigation about how Health and Wellness handled the case of an intellectually disabled man who was locked up in a Grand Pré home in 2016.

"In this case, it's not something we wanted to do. We're very disappointed we had to do this," ombudsman Bill Smith said in a phone interview. Smith said he could not disclose details of the case due to the confidential nature of ombudsman investigations.

In a two-page notice of application, the ombudsman's office lays out its case for the court. (Shaina Luck)

However, CBC News has confirmed through court documents that in Sept. 2016 the Kings District RCMP charged Grand Pré resident Laurie Kendal Porter Jr. with forcible confinement and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

The RCMP said they received a complaint about a 64-year-old man who was being held in Porter's home. Police went to the home and found the man in a room they said was "secured from the outside." According to the ombudsman's court case, there was no electricity or running water in the house.

The man who was being held is intellectually disabled. Police took him from the home and left him in the care of a family member. He was also taken to Valley Regional Hospital for medical treatment. A court found the man to be an adult in need of protection from "neglect."

Porter was one of four people who ran to become the first mayor of Kings County in Oct. 2016. In Oct. 2017, he was found guilty of unlawful confinement and received a conditional discharge with six months of probation. Porter declined to comment for this story.

Disagreement over jurisdiction

About four months after the RCMP took the intellectually disabled man from the home, the ombudsman's office received a complaint about the way the Department of Health and Wellness and Adult Protection Services handled the man's case.

The role of the ombudsman is to investigate complaints from the public about how well government services are being delivered, in order to improve those services.

Smith said staff at the Department of Health and Wellness told his office they don't believe the ombudsman has jurisdiction to inquire into this matter. He disagrees.

Bill Smith is the Nova Scotia ombudsman. (Ombudsman for the Province of Nova Scotia)

"Not only do we believe we have jurisdiction, we also believe that the provincial legislation exists to provide the department with the requisite authority to furnish the information that we're seeking," he said.

"And I guess generally I would say we don't believe that the broad references to privacy legislation should be used as a shield to resist production of information relevant to an investigation under the Ombudsman Act."

Smith also said the move by his office is quite rare.

"To my knowledge, this is only the second time it's had to be invoked, pursuing that avenue. I'm told the first time that it happened the department in question revisited their position before it actually formally got to court, and it provided the information required."

Prepared to fight

Monday, the Department of Health and Wellness signalled it is prepared to go to court to keep health records related to the case confidential.

"The department takes its responsibility to protect personal health information very seriously," spokesperson Tracy Barron wrote in an email statement.

"The department and the Ombudsman have differing interpretations about whether the legislation allows the Ombudsman to access personal health information in a certain matter without consent. In the absence of consent, we believe the court is an appropriate avenue to resolve this matter," she wrote.

The ombudsman's notice of application states it asked Health and Wellness for information about Porter and the intellectually disabled man under his care, including information about the department's handling of complaints or referrals of the case.

The department has given the ombudsman a redacted record, but the ombudsman says it needs the unredacted record to conduct a proper inquiry.

"We just want to satisfy ourselves that things were done correctly, and that the department went about their business the way they should and that the person subject of this matter was treated appropriately," Smith said.

"We're not saying anybody did anything wrong, we're not out to name, shame, or blame anyone. We're out to enhance the overall administration of government."

No date has yet been set for the case to be heard in court.