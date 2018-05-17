The critics were right — old-growth forest being cut in Nova Scotia

A new report from Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources acknowledges policy changes are needed to ensure old-growth forest isn't being cut down unnecessarily.

In the report, Natural Resources forester Peter Bush concluded that two of 12 forest stands that were partially harvested by Port Hawkesbury Paper earlier this year in the Lawlor Lake area of Guysborough County contained old-growth forest.

It also found that eight of 15 stands in the queue to be cut also contained old-growth forest.

The assessment was done in response to "public concern" about harvesting practices. In March, veteran logger Daniel George took the CBC on a tour of the area to illustrate his concern that old-growth forest was being cut down.

The report, released Thursday, confirms some of his suspicions.

Forest stands where 30 per cent of the trees are 125 years or older are supposed to be conserved in Nova Scotia. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

In his conclusion, Bush writes that work needs to be done to update Nova Scotia's old-forest policy and refine the scoring system for determining what qualifies as old growth.

The goal of the policy, which was introduced in 1999 and updated in 2012, is to conserve old-growth forest on public land. Old-growth forest is defined, in part, as a forest stand where 30 per cent of the trees are 125 years or older.

For its report, the department hired an independent expert, Ben Phillips, the director of the Dendrochronology Lab at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., to count tree rings to determine tree age.