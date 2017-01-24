The Canadian Coast Guard has been searching the LaHave River this week around Bridgewater for the source of a "mystery" oil sheen.

It was reported by a local councillor, Martin Bell, who was walking his dog Sunday afternoon when he noticed an oily sheen on the west bank of the LaHave River.

He said he followed the sheen at the community of Conquerall Bank up the river about a half a kilometre.

'Strong enough to smell'

"It was strong enough to smell in three different locations," Bell said. "I'm very concerned because the river is something I pay particular attention to."

The sheen was checked by Environment Canada on Sunday. A response team from the Canadian Coast Guard arrived first thing Monday morning and started investigating around a dock area where several old ships are moored in Bridgewater.

Old ships ruled out

The coast guard said the source of the sheen has not yet been determined. It did go on board "suspect vessels" but there was no indication anything was being released.

"The hulls are intact. In fact, anything that got out would have been pumped and there was no evidence of bilge pumping," said Keith Laidlaw, senior response officer for the Canadian Coast Guard in Dartmouth.

Laidlaw said the Canadian Coast Guard also saw the sheen but the amount was too light to be recovered by absorbent pads. He said it could have entered the river through a storm drain.

'Mystery spill'

"It's what we class as a mystery spill. We have these in Halifax harbour and other locations quite often," said Laidlaw.

Although the amount appeared to be small, any hydrocarbons in waterways are not good, Laidlaw said.

Without identifying the source, the coast cannot say for sure the release is a one-time event.

Bell said on Tuesday that the sheen was no longer visible following the day's rainstorm.