Frozen ground is helping keep furnace oil from spreading after a truck carrying an estimated 9,000 litres of it flipped over in an icy driveway in Lower Prospect, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was shaken but uninjured when the truck overturned.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency division commander Scot Schaffner said he estimates about 500 litres of oil came out of the truck.

Schaffner said he's not concerned about oil getting into waterways.

"We're fortunate now because the ground is frozen. Because what comes out stays on the ground," said Schaffner. "We have a sucker truck en route so we can probably keep it diked until the truck gets here to suck up what's in the truck."