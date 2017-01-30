The Nova Scotia government has hired a French consulting firm to help paint a clearer picture of the oil and gas resource potential lying off Cape Breton.

Beicip-Franlab, headquartered outside Paris, was announced Monday as the successful bidder to develop a comprehensive picture of the Sydney basin, an area that extends off the east coast of Cape Breton to the boundary with Newfoundland.

"It is an area that we don't have as much geological information as we've had in other areas of our offshore," said Kim Doane, director of petroleum for the Energy Department.

The company is charging the province $854,000 for the work, which is part of a four-year, $12-million offshore growth strategy. It will involve different types of geoscience, mapping and modelling which will then be compiled in a public document.

Nova Scotia is using geoscience to learn more about oil and gas in the Sydney basin. (submitted by NS Department of Energy)

"So what this data all does is it gives you the resource assessment for the offshore Sydney basin area, and what the resource potential could be for future oil and gas investment by industry," said Doane.

Attracting investment

​Doane said governments need to provide this information in order to attract the interest of industry in a competitive environment.

"In this era in global economics, this is an area that a lot of industry no longer does themselves," she said. "So the idea is to get on their radar, to be one of a list of maybe 10 areas in the world that they're going to explore in any given year, and to ensure that we are able to attract them here in the first place."

"Once you get their exploration dollars in the door, then that potentially leads to discoveries which then leads to development, which then leads to the much bigger economic opportunity," she said.

Doane said the cost of the study is driven by the technologies involved and the fact that Beicip-Franlab is recognized internationally for doing quality geoscience work

The information gathered will build on previous research, which indicates Nova Scotia has more than 120 trillion cubic feet of gas and eight billion barrels of oil in the province's offshore, according to a release issued Monday by the Energy Department.

The research is expected to be completed this summer.