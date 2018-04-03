Nurse reprimanded for assault, breaching patient confidentiality

A Nova Scotia nurse has been reprimanded for breaching patient confidentiality and committing an assault unrelated to his job.

The nurse, Jeffrey MacCormack, consented to two reprimands.

"We can confirm that we received a complaint about Mr. MacCormack and that a Complaints Committee reprimanded him on March 2nd for the inappropriate access of medical records," Jane Wilson, spokeswoman for the College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia, told CBC News in an email.

Wilson said MacCormack was also reprimanded for assaulting an individual in September 2014.

Electronic health records

In an online decision dated March 12, 2018, the college said someone used MacCormack's credentials to access MacCormack's own electronic health information, as well as records of his family members and those of a colleague between May 2014 and Sept 2015.

"The College takes these matters seriously," Wilson said.

Neither the college nor the Nova Scotia Health Authority would tell CBC News where MacCormack worked.

MacCormack admitted to checking his own electronic health records, but denied accessing others.

Behaviour unbecoming

The first reprimand was for professional misconduct, for either inappropriately accessing the health records himself, or for breaching patient privacy by failing to protect the security of his health-record account credentials.

The committee also cited court records indicating MacCormack pleaded guilty to an assault that occurred in September 2014.

The college said MacCormack received an absolute discharge from the court.

The committee concluded that behaviour was conduct unbecoming to a member of the nursing profession because it was inconsistent with the integrity and professionalism expected of a registered nurse, and reflected badly on the nursing profession.