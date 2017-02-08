Today's winter blast has forced the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to delay its vote on a tentative agreement that was expected to take place today.

The vote is now expected to take place tomorrow. The online vote will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and will run until 8 p.m.

The province's 9,300 teachers resumed work-to-rule on Jan. 30, following a brief suspension of their job action. The union said the premier reneged on a section of a tentative agreement reached last month involving two extra days of leave.

The contract describes the two days of leave with pay as "self-directed preparation/development of the teacher," for which "teachers will not be required to provide reasons." Stephen McNeil later said that time is intended for marking and class preparation time.

The job action means teachers will only be doing what's required of them in their current contract. This means they will arrive only 20 minutes before class and only stay 20 minutes after class.

It also means extracurricular activities like sports and dances are cancelled.

Earlier this month, the NSTU eased some of the work-to-rule restrictions, allowing teachers to supervise out-of-province trips that have signed financial contracts and were organized before the job action began.