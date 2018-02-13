The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has announced it will be holding a strike vote next Tuesday — an unexpected step that comes as the Liberal government moves to make sweeping changes to the province's education system.

A spokesperson for the union confirmed to CBC News that the decision is related directly to the recently released Avis Glaze report, and that NSTU recognizes that any strike wouldn't be legal.

An email about the Feb. 20 vote was sent to teachers on Tuesday afternoon.

A favourable vote would give the NSTU a mandate to implement job action as needed, but wouldn't necessarily mean the province's teachers would go on strike.

"Last week we held information sessions around the province to discuss what the Glaze report will mean for our students, our classrooms and our profession," NSTU president Liette Doucet said in an email statement.

NSTU president Liette Doucet said in a statement Tuesday that the province's education system is 'under attack from the McNeil government.' (Brian MacKay/CBC)

"It was clear NSTU members agree the situation is dire and that as teachers and administrators, we need to stand up for public education," she said.

"As a result, the NSTU provincial executive approved a strike vote to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. This will give the NSTU a mandate to implement a job action if the government is unprepared to back down from implementing the Glaze report."

Current contract in place until mid-2019

In an email statement, the province's Education Department said the teachers' current contract agreement is place until July 31, 2019, and "any job action undertaken while this is in place would be illegal."

"We are disappointed that the union executive is taking this position and ask that it consider how such action would affect students and their families," the statement said.

In an email that went out to NSTU members, Doucet said teachers could not "sit on our hands."

"We believe this will put us in a strong position to fight back against a government that refuses to consult and has a hard time listening," the email read.

The union is holding a telephone town hall tonight for teachers to discuss the Glaze report's recommendations.

The report, released last month, makes 22 recommendations, including dissolving Nova Scotia's seven elected regional school boards to create one provincial advisory council and moving principal and vice-principals out of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Education Minister Zach Churchill has said the province will move forward with "the spirit and intent" of all the recommendations, but will initially start with 11 of them.