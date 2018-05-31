Paul Wozney elected as new Nova Scotia Teachers Union president

Paul Wozney has been elected as the new president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU).

The Bedford high school teacher defeated opponent Grant Frost in a second round of voting, this time receiving 58 per cent of the vote from the 67.5 per cent of members that voted, the NSTU announced in a news release.

More than 10,000 members were eligible to vote for a new president, including public school teachers, Nova Scotia Community College faculty and professional support staff, and NSTU members working for the Atlantic Province's Special Education Authority (APSEA).

The five candidates in the race were, left to right, Grant Frost, current president Liette Doucet, Paul Wozney, Cherie Abriel and Shawn Hanifen. (Nova Scotia Teachers Union/Facebook)

In order to become NSTU president, a candidate must win more than 50 per cent of the vote. There were a total of five candidates vying for the top job, but three of them were eliminated in the first round of voting last week, including outgoing president Liette Doucet.

Wozney enters the job at a turbulent time. Earlier this year, the union threatened illegal strike action over measures introduced by the province, such as the axing of regional education boards. After compromises were reached on several contentious issues, the union took the strike threat off the table.

This isn't Wozney's first leadership bid. He ran for president in 2016, but didn't make it through the first round of voting.

Wozney teaches at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford and currently represents the Halifax County local on the NSTU provincial executive, said the NSTU.

He's been teaching in Nova Scotia since 2002 and is married with three children who attend public school.

In October 2016, Wozney challenged his union's executive, campaigning against his union's support of a tentative deal with the provincial government.

Wozney will begin working in the new role on Aug. 1.