The Nova Scotia government is asking Nova Scotians what they think of having the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation sell marijuana when cannabis becomes legal next July.

The online survey asks seven pot-related questions, two of them related to NSLC and the government using an existing Crown corporation — such as NSLC — to sell recreational cannabis.

Possible sales options

The government also suggests a number of possible sales options through NSLC:

Online ordering with home or store delivery.

New stand-alone stores.

Selling recreational cannabis in the same stores as alcohol.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation could become the place to buy marijuana once it is legalized. (CBC)

Other topics the survey is gathering feedback on include:

Whether the minimum age to purchase, possess or use marijuana should be 19.

Whether people who smoke or vape marijuana should abide by current non-smoking rules, as set out in the Smoke-free Places Act.

Whether the province needs to create additional legislation to penalize drug-impaired drivers.

The survey will remain online until Oct. 27. Printed copies can be picked up at Service Nova Scotia locations starting Oct. 12.

There are no questions related to the use of pot for medicinal purposes.