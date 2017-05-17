The union that represents 7,300 civil servants who work for the province is filing for arbitration, saying negotiations with the Nova Scotia government over a new contract are at an impasse.

Jason MacLean, president of the Nova Scotia Government & General Employees Union, said in a news release Wednesday that "bargaining was moving backwards" during two negotiations with the province in April that had a conciliation officer present.

On Tuesday, NSGEU members voted 97 per cent in favour of arbitration if an impasse was declared, the news release said. The union represents a wide range of civil servants, from administrative professionals to correctional officers to architects.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said if a union representing provincial employees calls for arbitration he would proclaim Bill 148, which would impose a wage package on those workers.

However, MacLean has said in the past he's not worried about the legislation because he believes the bill would not withstand a court challenge.

Contract offer

Arbitration is a dispute resolution process in which an independent arbitrator or arbitration board renders a decision, binding for both the employer and union.

The government's offer is a four-year contract with no increases in the first two years, followed by a three per cent increase in the final two years. The offer would also remove the public service award, a deferred wage benefit negotiated in the 1980s that is paid out upon retirement.

The union instead wants a three-year deal with wages increasing at the rate of the province's fiscal growth, but no less than the change in the consumer price index.

Union members rejected the province's year-old contract offer in December.