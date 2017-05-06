A small group of Nova Scotia Community College students will soon get some real-world experience in their field while at the same time helping right a historic wrong.

Five students in the surveying program are volunteering to help North Preston-area residents make land title applications.

A third to a half the residents of North Preston do not legally own their properties. The problem can be traced back to the late 1700s, when the government gave plots of land in North Preston to Black Loyalists for their support during the American Revolutionary War and to Black Refugees after the War of 1812.

But the properties were never legally deeded to the residents. Without those deeds, homeowners can't sell their properties or legally transfer them to family members. The issue also affects some residents in East Preston and Cherry Brook.

Residents have been told that the process of obtaining legal title to property can cost as much as $10,000 in surveying, legal and other fees.

Control markers updated

Andrew Sutherland, a professor in the surveying department at NSCC, said the students are eager to be involved in the project, which was spearheaded by student Scott MacDonald.

"The students are excited about it," he said. "I think it's wonderful. It's great."

The first step involves updating the area's control markers — brass markers with a small X on them that are used as reference points when surveyors work on individual properties. The brass markers are usually embedded in concrete, and sometimes are hard to find as they sink into the earth over time.

"Some of them we did have to dig up to find," said Sutherland. "A lot of them do get destroyed."

Once the students find them, they will convert the markers to a new surveying reference system.

The work on the control markers will help future North Preston residents who decide to make land title applications.

"Any time you produce a survey plan, you have to tie in to one of these markers," said Sutherland. "The values we are getting will actually be published and will be available to any surveyor working in the area.

"It's really going to make surveying cheaper in the area for everyone, not just for us."

One property to be surveyed

The students also plan to survey one property in North Preston.

Sutherland said students don't usually do private surveys, but he decided to allow it in this case because of the special land title circumstances facing North Preston residents.

"For us it's more of a case study to see if we can get one done. It's more of us negotiating, seeing how the process works, of claiming land against the government," he said. "I'm pretty happy about it and I think it really helps their learning. It makes it real."

The North Preston land title issue made headlines in February 2016, when journalism students at NSCC published a project on the subject.

Since then, some lawyers have agreed to work for free on the land title applications and one surveying company has offered services at a reduced cost. The provincial Natural Resources Department — one of the departments with jurisdiction of the file — has said it has assigned staff to help the land title applications move forward.

Angela Simmonds is a member of the North Preston Land Recovery Initiative. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Government action needed

But Angela Simmonds, a member of the North Preston Land Recovery Initiative, said the government is not taking enough action.

While Simmonds said she values the work the students will do, the government shouldn't expect volunteers to fix the problem.

"I think it's wonderful. I always end with the caveat, though, it can't be on the survey students," she said. "I'm just curious about whether the department is actually owning any of the responsibility."

Simmonds spoke with government officials this week about the issue.

"People are listening. I just don't know what happens when we leave that table," she said. "Was it just a conversation or is there going to be some active work? It needs some action."

Simmonds would like the government to help residents pay for fees associated with obtaining land titles.

Election issue

Matthew Moir, one of the lawyers who's working for free on the case, agrees that the government has not acted quickly enough.

He said the North Preston Land Recovery Initiative met with the deputy minister of the Natural Resources Department in February and made recommendations on how the government should proceed.

"They say they're considering them, but such consideration does not appear to be moving along very swiftly," Moir said.

Members of the North Preston Land Recovery Initiative hope the problem becomes an election issue, and they plan to ask candidates in the Preston-Dartmouth riding what they'll do to resolve it.

"All three of the major parties have ignored this," Moir said. "This is important. It was easy for people to ignore these applications. It was easy for government to do that. It won't be as easy to do that during an election."

Two certificates granted

The government needs to act or face the consequences, Moir said.

"The law mandates that the government process these applications. And if the government is deciding that it doesn't want to spend any resources doing that, or expose itself to any risk by doing that, then the law requires that the government go and face the legislature and spend the political capital to repeal the legislation. If they're not prepared to do that, then they have to abide by the law."

Bruce Nunn, a spokesman for the Natural Resources Department, told CBC News in an email that two certificates have been issued in the past year, one is nearing completion and there are 20 other active files that staff are working on.

"Staff are looking at the process to make it easier for people to apply," Nunn wrote, adding that a senior administration officer has been assigned as a co-ordinator and that recommendations from joint committee members are being reviewed.