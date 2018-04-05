NSCC Marconi campus closed after locks to water tower damaged

The Marconi campus of the Nova Scotia Community College is closed today after someone vandalized the entrance to the college's water tower and water treatment facilities.

Security at the school contacted police yesterday to report damage to the locks on both gates. School administration is telling staff and students not to drink the college's water as a precaution.

Cape Breton Regional Police confirmed that they are investigating to determine who is responsible for breaking the locks.

A spokesperson said there's no evidence that anyone actually entered the treatment facility building and nothing was stolen from the property.

Kathleen Cameron, speaking for NSCC, said there's "no indication the water's been tampered with" however the school isn't taking any chances.

The school will be closed today and plans to reopen on Friday, once a supply of bottled water is brought in for staff and students.

CBU residence also affected

Students in Cape Breton University's Harriss Hall, next to the NSCC campus, have been provided with bottled water and will receive a continental breakfast this morning. All food services on CBU's campus are temporarily closed. The daycare at CBU is also closed today.

Police have been notified, said Cameron, as has the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and the office of the province's chief medical officer.

Cameron said staff and students have already been notified and signs will be placed around campus to remind people not to consume the campus's water supply.