A former instructor in a Nova Scotia Community College program that helps black students get their high school diploma says cuts to staff and other resources are key reasons why the program is in limbo.

For the past two years, classes for the African Canadian Transition Program offered at the college's Akerley campus in Dartmouth have been on hold because there are not enough students. Only a few students applied for the available 20 seats.

Cuts blamed

El Jones worked as an instructor in the program but left the college in 2014. She said the positions of student services adviser, program manager and administrative assistant were either axed or moved before she left. The program also lost its office space.

"I think the result that you're seeing now is that those cuts — which weren't necessarily undertaken with the intent of stopping the program — had an effect on making the program less successful, and putting it in the position where people are no longer aware of it and are no longer taking the program," she said.

"So I think they need to really look at restoring some of that staffing, restoring some of that space and restoring some of that budget."

Despite her concerns, Jones still believes in the program, where students are taught about their history, identity and culture.

"This was something that made a huge difference in people's lives," she said.

"We have people now working at NSCC that have gone through admin programs that started in this program. We have people that were able to go on and take trades and take different careers and are now working within our community."

Workplace support minimal

Evelyn White, who served as an English tutor in the program in 2014, said students interested in the program also faced challenges when it came to advancing their education.

She recalled one student who returned to school because she had worked in the service industry for 20 years and had not advanced.

That student, she said, had no support from her employer.

"She revealed to me that her white employers really didn't support her going back to school," said White.

"They thought she should just stay in the position that she was in."

3 instructors left

Jill Provoe, the acting dean of access, said the program has undergone staffing changes but the desire has always been to maintain the program long term for 12 to 15 students.

One full-time faculty instructor and two casual instructors remain with the program even though it has not run for the past two years.

"We still have all of those positions filled and running exactly the same, but through the adult learning program at the Akerley campus," Provoe explained.

The student services adviser was reassigned to the Institute of Technology campus in Halifax "to really impact black students in a larger capacity," she said.

Provoe's position of program manager also expanded with her role as academic chair. At the same time, the administrative assistant left and that position was not filled, she said.

Provoe is adamant there was never any intention to get rid of the program.

"Every single decision that was made was always with no other intention but to secure the program in the long term — modify, adapt, tweak if needed, but absolutely to keep an Africentric program at the college."