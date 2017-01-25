Retired school principal Gerry Clarke says he's flabbergasted a free program at the Nova Scotia Community College helping black people get their high school diploma cannot recruit more than a few students when 20 spots are available.

"It's very disappointing," Clarke said in a recent interview.

"In the beginning years, it was a very popular program and I don't understand why it has fallen off because I know there is interest out there.

"It seems to me that there is a lack of promotion so that people understand what the program can do for them."

For the past two years, classes for the African Canadian Transition Program offered at the college's Akerley campus in Dartmouth have been on hold because there are not enough students.

Recruitment efforts have failed

Clarke taught in the full-time program for three years and then became Akerley's principal for another three years. Before that, he taught for 32 years in the public school system.

The adult learning program, which began in 2006, allows black students to receive their high school diploma and learn about their identity, history and culture from black instructors. In all, 95 students have graduated from the program.

Documents obtained by CBC News under freedom of information legislation show that sporadic recruitment efforts over the past two years have failed.

On Aug. 13, 2015, three weeks before classes were to begin, Jill Provoe, the college's acting dean of access, wrote emails to colleagues and members of the black community saying that only one student was returning to the program.

Two weeks later, only two or three students had registered.

Even though tuition is free, Clarke said students still need money to pay for other fees while in school, which can cost several hundred dollars. He recommends the Black Educators Association of Nova Scotia assist these students with scholarships or bursaries.

Program still promoted

Provoe confirmed Tuesday the school did not have enough students to begin classes in January. However, she said, they are continuing to promote the program.

Jill Provoe, the college's acting dean of access, says the college continues to promote the program. (CBC)

"We have a casual recruiter from the black Nova Scotian community out in the community doing recruiting," Provoe said.

"We've also connected with a member of our recruitment team here at NSCC who does recruitment in the black community and asked him to continue to promote the program."

Community feedback needed

The college is also asking the community for feedback on why the enrolment numbers are so low.

College and government officials met earlier this month to discuss whether there is still a need for the program or if adjustments are needed. Another meeting is set for next week.

Following community meetings last year, the college completed a report for relaunching the program. That report found that more black students were graduating with a Grade 12 diploma, therefore not as many needed an adult learning program.

$3.5M given to NSCC for adult learning

The report also said a large number of black students would need funding to attend the program. The report recommended offering evening classes and distance education to reach black students outside of the municipality.

Last year, the Department of Labour and Advanced Education gave the Nova Scotia Community College $3.5 million to help it deliver its adult learning programs. That money does not go to students.

Sonya Horsburgh, the department's director of adult education, said the government needs to know that all of the programs it funds meet the needs of adult learners.

"So certainly, when we have programs that don't seem to meet the needs, we do ask the question why," she said.