An email sent to students who owe money to NSCAD University is being called "aggressive" and "unwarranted" by the school's students union.

The notice sent out Thursday informed students they have until Feb. 14 to pay outstanding tuition for the winter semester or be de-registered from this semester and future semesters.

The Student Union of NSCAD posted a statement on its Facebook page Friday urging any students struggling to pay to seek help.

"Giving less than a week's notice for everyone to pay their tuition fees in full is completely unwarranted and lacking in any sort of support for students who are stuck in financial turmoil," said the statement.

"We do not condone this behaviour from our financial administration and are appalled by the added stress it puts on you."

Camila Salcedo, vice president internal, said the students union brought its concerns to the university's registrar the next day.

"I'm pretty sure this is not common practice, and usually it's just a $50 fee for late tuition ... so the fact that students would be asked to leave the school seemed extremely unfair," she said.

'Miscommunications between departments'

The university's registrar admitted it was a "sternly worded" email, but he said most of that nature are.

"The email that went out was a result of a miscommunication between departments, and it was sent out prematurely. It should have said, you know, we want to talk to you within the next week," said James Barmby, associate vice president for student experience at NSCAD.

"We don't want to de-register any of our students." - James Barmby, NSCAD VP

He didn't know how many students received the email, but said he wants them to know there are financial resources available.

Barmby confirmed he met with the students union on Friday, and that the university is working with its members.

Students who fail to pay their fees have been de-registered in the past, but Barmby said it's a last resort.

SUNSCAD to meet with finance

"That's the last thing we want to do. We don't want to de-register any of our students," he said, adding his department works with students on a case-by-case basis.

Salcedo said the email was sent by the finance department, which she doesn't believe has the authority to de-register students. Members of the students union plan to meet with the department Monday to express their concerns, she said.

"It can be a really intimidating conversation to be super vulnerable and explain why you haven't been able to pay fees, so we just wanted to reach out to students and let them know that we're here to support them," she said.