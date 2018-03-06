Nova Scotia Power plans to install 24 electric vehicle chargers this spring, with much of the money for the $1-million project coming from public coffers.

Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power, said it will install 12 Level 3 chargers in a network from Yarmouth to Sydney. Those chargers are able to fully charge an electric vehicle in less than 30 minutes.

The province of Nova Scotia plans to install another 12 Level 2 chargers at the same locations. They work for plug-in hybrids.

It announced the plans last year, and said Tuesday that it's ready to go ahead.

Chase said it will cost about $1 million, with $420,000 from Nova Scotia Power and the same from the federal government, plus $120,000 from the province.

"Customers have told us they want to see more of this kind of infrastructure in our province," she told the CBC's Maritime Noon.

Chase added that the company would reveal the locations of the stations next month.

New Brunswick's EV chargers drew a large crowd at their launch. This site sold $1 worth of electricity to three electric cars in December 2016. (CBC)

A similar proposal was rejected by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board in January.

"The board made its decision through its interpretation of the Public Utility Act, and that is their role as our regulator. We had this opportunity to cost-share with the federal government to proceed with this and that's really why we're taking this opportunity," she said.

"We really feel the benefit to Nova Scotians and our customers is significant. We see it as a long-term investment."

Chase said it's good news for the roughly 150 Nova Scotians who own an electric vehicle and she thinks that number will grow.

"We feel that once these chargers are in place, people will feel more comfortable making that purchase."

In 2016, about 0.6 per cent of all new cars sold in Canada were electric or electric hybrids. There are about 32,000 electric vehicles on Canada's roads.

NB Power installed a similar network in New Brunswick. Records for December showed one station charged three vehicles with about $1 worth of electricity, while others served one or two customers that month.