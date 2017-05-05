The following are vote and seat projections for the Nova Scotia election on May 30, 2017. These numbers were last updated on May 5, 2017, and reflect the best estimates as of May 2, 2017, the last day of polls included in the model.

Check back here for updates to the Nova Scotia Poll Tracker throughout the election campaign.

The vote projection shows the average of all public polling conducted in the province, weighted by sample size, date and the track record of the polling firm, after adjusting for the number of candidates being put forward by parties other than the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and NDP.

The high-to-low range reflects 80 per cent of all potential projected outcomes, based on past discrepancies between polls and election results. The minimum-to-maximum range reflects 95 per cent of all potential outcomes.

The seat projection shows the number of seats each party should be able to win at current levels of support, with the potential outcomes also expressed at the 80 and 95 per cent confidence intervals.

The charts above show how the vote and seat projections have evolved since the beginning of the election campaign. The seat projection trend chart includes the high-to-low range (80 per cent confidence) and the number of seats required to form a majority government (26).

The chart below shows the probability of each party winning a majority or minority government if the election were held today, based on 10,000 simulations that take into account past polling errors.

The projections are subject to the margins of error of the polls included in the model, as well as the inherent limitations of the projection model in making perfect estimations of real-world dynamics.

The table below lists the provincial polls currently included in the projection model, as well as the weight each poll carries.