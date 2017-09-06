As the largest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded bears down on the Caribbean, some Nova Scotians vacationing in the region are scrambling to pack their bags and head back home ahead of the massive storm.

Colten Steele and his girlfriend, who are from the Halifax area, are cutting their weeklong Dominican Republic holiday short to return to Canada in time to miss Irma, which is due to hit the island nation overnight.

"It wasn't until yesterday that we got a notice in our hotel room telling us that today at four o'clock they'll be evacuating people to a safe shelter on the resort that is built for storms," said Steele.

Shortly after, he said, they got an email from WestJet rescheduling their flight so they could return home today.

Air Transat and WestJet have sent planes to evacuate travellers from Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Canadian airlines Air Transat and WestJet have sent planes to evacuate travellers from Dominican Republic as well as Turks and Caicos ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The first planes left Toronto's Pearson and Montreal's Trudeau airports by 7 a.m. ET, and are all slated to return by 7 p.m. ET.

The eye of the Category 5 hurricane hit landfall early Wednesday morning in the Carribean island of Barbuda, with maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

"At first we were obviously a little disappointed to cancel our vacation," said Steele.

"But at the end of the day it feels nice to have that safety of being able to get home and not have to worry about this huge Category 5 hurricane that is basically barreling for our resort right now."

Resort workers cool under pressure

Steele said he feels confident they would have been safe staying at the shelter at the Punta Cana resort, which he said was big enough to hold about 2,000 people. Those who work at the resort have been cool under pressure, he said.

"The locals have been very calm and reassuring that they have a plan in place and that they've been through this before," said Steele. "The service at the resort has been great because we've been asking questions about it all week and they've been really great at helping us out that way."

In Barbuda, the storm ripped the roof off the island's police station, forcing officers to seek refuge in the nearby fire station and at the community centre that served as an official shelter.

Irma also knocked out communication between islands and destroyed at least one anemometer — the device used to measure wind speeds, according to the weather-monitoring branch of NASA.