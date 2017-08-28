As she looked out the window of her Texas home Monday, Megan Giffin-Scheffer could tell she and her family were trapped by water too deep to drive into or even wade through.

"Right now I'm seeing a lake that's supposed to be a street," Giffin-Scheffer told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon on Monday. "We've had a little bit of a reprieve from the rain but we're starting to get a little bit more nervous."

Originally from Halifax, Giffin-Scheffer moved to Texas about four years ago and lives in Katy — a city just west of Houston, which has been paralyzed by floodwaters caused by torrential rain brought on by Harvey.

At least two deaths have been blamed on Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and is the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

Halifax native Megan Giffin-Scheffers and her family moved to Texas about four years ago. (Submitted by Megan Giffin-Scheffers)

Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to dump even more rain on the Houston area.

While the rising waters have yet to seep into her home, Giffin-Scheffer has been prepared since Thursday with extra food, water and supplies for her family.

Giffin-Scheffer said she met with a neighbour last night to talk about emergency management.

"Today, we're basically bracing ourselves for this [house flood] to happen," she said, adding she hasn't explained to her three children that they're stuck inside the house.

"I guess we're protecting them, we want them to feel safe," she said. "If we have to we'll just move to the second floor. We have lots of food and drinks ... all we can do is wait it out."

'This is new to us'

Calum MacPhee, who is originally from Big Pond, N.S., moved to the Rockport area of Texas in April for a construction project in the oil and gas industry. His wife and children moved down to be with him about a week ago.

MacPhee said he booked a hotel room last Wednesday when he heard the storm was coming and he and his family are now safe in San Antonio.

"This is new to us. We didn't want to take any chances," he said.

Calum MacPhee and his family left their home in Rockport, Texas, before the hurricane hit. They are staying in a hotel in San Antonio to wait out the storm. (Kim Brunhuber/CBC)

Prior to the storm, the MacPhees had been settling into an RV in a trailer park. MacPhee said his wife and two daughters will fly back to Canada on Wednesday evening and he will stay back to figure out what should happen next.

"My wife, she's a trooper. She's going through the motions with us," said MacPhee. "My little girls are five and two and they're almost treating it like vacation. We're trying to do some things as best we can to keep them entertained."