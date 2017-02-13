A Halifax woman has failed in her bid to get more money from the provincial government and the government employee who slandered her.

Laura Doucette was enrolled in the policing program at Success College in 2012 when she applied for a firearms licence.

Her application was processed by David Grimes. As he was investigating her application, Grimes told the college and Dalhousie University, where she was on a work term, that she was a suspect in an armed robbery. That allegation was completely false.

Grimes also revealed personal details about Doucette he uncovered in the course of his investigation, violating her privacy.

Province gets $6K in costs

"Mr. Grimes' baseless allegations had a profound effect on the appellant's mental health," Justice Ted Scanlon of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal wrote in a recent decision.

Last year, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice awarded Doucette $52,000 in damages and $15,000 in court costs. Doucette appealed, saying both amounts were too low.

The Court of Appeal has rejected Doucette's appeal, saying the trial judge made no reversible errors in her decision.

"I am satisfied the trial judge appropriately considered all the evidence on the overlapping of issues, liability and damages," Scanlon wrote on behalf of the three-member appeal panel.

Scanlon also awarded the province $6,000 in costs for the appeal.